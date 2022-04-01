20 kg commercial grade explosives, Rs 1.2 lakh cash, phones seized

Terror plot suspected in Kishtwar

JAMMU, Apr 1: In a major success in Kishtwar district, Army and police today recovered 20 kilograms of commercial grade explosives and Rs 1.2 lakh cash from a house at Malipeth near Kishtwar Bus Stand.

“While the case is being investigated from all angles, recovery of such a large quantity of explosives indicated towards terror angle,” sources told the Excelsior but declined to elaborate.

They said a joint team of 26 Rashtriya Rifles of Army and local Police carried out a joint search operation at Malipeth near Bus Stand in Kishtwar town this morning and seized 20 kilograms of commercial grade explosives, cash amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh and mobile telephones from the house of one Mohammad Hussain.

Mohammad Hussain has been taken into custody for questioning.

However, disclosures made by Mohammad Hussain couldn’t be ascertained immediately but, as per the sources, the explosives had been dumped in the house for past few days and were seized on specific input developed by the security agencies.

“A number of projects are under construction in Doda and Kishtwar districts where explosives are used for blasting hills etc for construction purposes,” sources said and didn’t rule out the possibility of explosives having been diverted from there.

During past couple of years, security forces have nabbed several militants and their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Kishtwar district and recovered large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives from their possession.

“Various terror plots have been averted with the arrests and seizures in Kishtwar,” sources said.

Police have registered a case in fresh recoveries and are trying to ascertain whether Rs 1.2 lakh seized from the house of Mohammad Hussain were part of hawala money or genuine cash.

Data from seized mobile telephones is also being extracted to ascertain calls made to different people from them.

Details will be known during further investigations, sources said.