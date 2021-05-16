2-way traffic allowed on Kashmir highway; LG orders reopening of Mughal road

SRINAGAR, May 16: Two-way traffic was on Sunday allowed to ply on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which connects Kashmir valley with rest of the country.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed authorities to reopen historic Mughal road, which remained closed since December last year despite clearance of snow last month, for movement of fruit trucks and seasonal migration of Gujjar-Bakerwal community. However, residents of Rajouri and Poonch are demanding that the 86-km-long road should be put through for everyone.

Meanwhile, only one-way traffic was allowed on 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway, which connects the Union Territory of Ladakh with Kashmir valley.

A traffic police officer said that two-way Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), ferrying passengers, was allowed to ply on Kashmir highway with some time restrictions. “Kashmir-bound LMVs will be allowed to pass Nagrota (Jammu) between 0600 hrs and 1200 hrs while they will have to cross Jakheni (Udhampur) between 0700 hrs and 1300 hrs,” he said.

He said Jammu-bound LMVs will have to cross Zig (Qazigund) between 0700 hrs and 1200 hrs. “No vehicles will be allowed to cross these checkpoints before or after the cut off timing,” he added.

The official said that Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the national highway. “Security forces have been advised not to ply against the traffic plan in view of congestion on Kashmir highway,” he said, adding they may ply from Srinagar towards Jammu.

Mr Sinha, while chairing a meeting on Saturday, directed authorities to reopen Mughal road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, for movement of fruit trucks and seasonal migration of Gujjar-Bakerwal community. “Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu should ensure availability of movement pass facilities in every district,” he added.

The Mughal road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway, remained closed since December last year due to accumulation of snow. However, residents of Rajouri and Poonch besides living on both sides of the road alleged that despite clearance of snow last month, traffic has not been allowed by the administration. Besides, leaders of different political parties have also demanded allowing traffic movement on the road.

The traffic police official said that one-way traffic from Srinagar towards border town of Kargil in Ladakh will be allowed to ply between 0700 hrs to 1500 hrs on Sunday. “No vehicle shall be allowed before or after cutoff timing,” he added. (Agencies)