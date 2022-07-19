2 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized from Ravi

Over 12 lakhs penalty imposed on machinery

KATHUA, July 19: Team of Geology and Mining Department led by District Mineral Officer (DMO) Rajinder Singh conducted raid in Ravi River on specific information early morning here today.

During the raid, one poclain (heavy chain machine) bearing number SYQ15512086 operated by Shiv Chander Prasad Singh and one dumper no PB35Q2359 driven by Gulshan Singh, were seized from the spot. Meanwhile, two more drivers along with dumpers succeded in fleeing from the spot.

Later on, both machine and dumper after seizing, were handed over to Incharge police post Bedian Patan and shall remain in the police custody till the realization of penalty by the Geology and Mining department.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rahul Pandey has already instructed the department to redouble the efforts to curb illegal mining activities and initiating strong action against the voilators so that rivers and nallahs are saved.

As per the source, heavy penalty to extent of around Rs. 12.00 lakh has been imposed on both poclain and dumper. DMO informed that both machine and dumper belong to Punjab state. He added that our department never spares any person for carryingout illegal mining activities any where in the district.

The department in the past has already seized and penalized 11 heavy excavators and 41 vehicles involved in illegal mining in the Ravi River and adjoining locations.