2 terrorists killed in Srinagar’s Ranbirgarh encounter; search operation underway

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Ranbirgarh on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (July 25). According to reports, security forces have killed two unidentified terrorists during the gunbattle.

The identities and group affiliations of slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the development and said, “One more terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter, thus taking the toll to two in the Ranbirgarh gunbattle. However, the identities of terrorists are yet to be ascertained.”