2 Terrorists Killed In Rajouri Encounter; Warlike Stores, Medicines With Pakistan Markings Recovered

Rajouri, Sept 13: Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter that began in the Narla area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Tuesday.

Security forces have recovered large quantity of warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that continued on Wednesday evening according to officials.

The Defence PRO, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police tracked the movement of two terrorists since September 7.

“Troops cordoned the terrorists and heavy firefight ensued on September 12 wherein one terrorist was killed on the same night. Despite bad weather and hostile terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralized on the morning of September 13 after heavy firing throughout the night,” the PRO statement added.

“Large quantity of warlike stores have been recovered, including Pakistan marking medicines. One soldier of 63 RR has made the supreme sacrifice and three soldiers have been injured, along with an SPO. An Army dog has also laid down her life,” the statement added.

“Second terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri,” Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said.

A top police official had on Tuesday said that one terrorist was gunned down while one Army soldier lost his life in the encounter which broke out in the Narla area. Three security personnel including a Special Police Officer also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

“One terrorist neutralised; One Army jawan lost his life, three others including one police SPO injured in the ensuing encounter in Rajouri district,” Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said on Tuesday.

A six-year-old dog (female labrador) laid down her life shielding her handler during the encounter. (Agencies)