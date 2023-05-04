Two LeT Terrorists Killed In An Encounter In J&K’s Baramulla: Police

SRINAGAR, May 4: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early Thursday morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed, the official said, adding that their identification and group affiliation was being ascertained.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter, he said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar identified the slain as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district who were associated with LeT.

“Both joined terrorism in the month of March 2023,” he said