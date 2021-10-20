Srinagar : Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there, Kashmir Zone Police
search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces who retaliated. (Agencies)
2 terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian encounter
