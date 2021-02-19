Two cops critically injured in Baghat attack

SRINAGAR: Two policemen were on Friday critically injured after they were attacked by the suspected militants in Baghat area in Srinagar outskirts.

Officials said that militants fired upon the policemen at Baghat chowk.

They said the two policemen deployed at the spot were critically injured, adding that they have been evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

Officials informed that the area has been cordoned off while searches have been launched to nab the attackers.