2 persons killed as tipper falls into gorge in Poonch

JAMMU, July 1: Two persons were killed when a tipper they were travelling in met with an accident in Mendhar area of this mountainous district on Friday.

Official sources said that the tipper (JK12B-1569) on way from Mendhar to Poonch rolled down into a gorge on reaching near Nabna Major Morh Salnai, leading to on spot death of a 28-year-old person, Javid Ahmed son of Mohammad Rafiq of Dara Dullian Haveli Poonch, and injuries to another person Afraz Ahmed (driver of the vehicle) son of Jahanger Khan of Piallian. He was shifted in serious condition to District Hospital Poonch where succumbed to injuries.

SHO Mendhar Manzoor Kohli confirmed the accident and casualties in it. He said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up. (Agencies)