2 OGWs Booked Under PSA In Sopore: Police

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: Police on Friday booked two alleged overground workers (OGWs) under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore sub district.

Police said Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh of Watergam, Rafiabad and Irfan Farooq Zargar of Soin Sadnar, Rafiabad were booked under PSA as part of the crackdown against anti-national elements.

“They were detained after getting formal detention orders from the competent authority and were subsequently lodged in District Jail Kupwara and District Jail Anantnag,” a police statement said.

“These individuals have a history of involvement in anti-national activities, as evidenced by multiple FIRs filed against them. This action has been taken to ensure that they don’t continue to engage in activities detrimental to the state’s security,” it added.

The PSA allows detention without charge or trial up to six months, and make difficult to obtain bail.