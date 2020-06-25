2 militants killed in Sopore encounter

BARUMALLA: Two militants were killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir on Thursday, official sources said.

They said Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint CASO at Hardshiva, Sopore, early this morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area after sealing all exit points, militants hiding there resorted to indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons, they said adding security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

They said two militants were killed and operation was going on when the reports last came in. Further details are awaited, they added.

This was the first encounter in north Kashmir in several months.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar has recently said that after successful operations during which over 110 militants were killed in south Kashmir this year, security forces will now shift their attention towards north Kashmir.

