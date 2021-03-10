2 major IED blasts averted in South Kashmir, student planning car bomb arrested: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

SRINAGAR: In a big development in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar on Wednesday revealed that the police have pre-empted and averted two IED blasts in South Kashmir. A student who was planning a car bomb attack has been arrested.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Kumar said that a blast was being planned using a vehicle by four persons. “One Sahil Nazir of Pampore, a BA first year student, was motivated through Telegram. He revealed that he had bought an old vehicle (JK01E-0690) to be fitted with explosives, which was being brought from North Kashmir,” said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

He further added that the police also arrested his other associates, including Kaiser Ahmad from Pampore, Mohammad Fayaz and Yasir Ahmad Wani.

As per the police, Sahil Nazir also gave a confessional statement, in which he has said that he carried out a grenade attack on CRPF at Pampore on January 25. “IED was to be received from North Kashmir,” said the top cop.

In another preventive operation, he said, police nabbed militants who were planning to carry out a major blast at the MC building Awantipora at the behest of one Omar Khanday, who joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba in October 2020 and killed two policemen at Baghat Chowk.

“We arrested one Musaib Ahmad Gojri of Nalbal Pampore and upon interrogation he revealed that there is a container containing 25 kg ammonia powder at his home. He also revealed the names of two more associates Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh and Shahid Ahmad Shah. Later we recovered the material from his home. They also revealed that other parts required for making the bomb were to come from North Kashmir,” said Vijay Kumar.

As per the police in both the cases, seven persons have been arrested and hailed Awantipora Police for the preventive action.

While referring to the killing of Gani Khawja in an encounter at Tujjar Sopore late Tuesday evening, the IGP said Sopore police had received an input and later informed the Army and CRPF. The police, he said, reached the spot first and soon there was firing from inside.

Two militants escaped when the cordon-and-search-operation began, however, Gani Khawja an Al-badr commander, was killed in the encounter that was later joined by Army and CRPF personnel.

He said that Khawaja’s killing is a major success for the security establishment. A resident of Khawaja Mohalla Kralgund in Kupwara, the top militant had gone to Pakistan in 2000 for arms training and returned in 2002.