2 killed in Gilgit during Muharram clash

GILGIT, Aug 1: Two people were killed and 17 others were injured when two religious groups clashed here in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region.

According to the police, the clash between the two groups began when the top Shia leader of Gilgit-Baltistan, Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini, was hoisting a religious flag at Khomar Chowk at the start of Muharram.

The clash at Yadgar Chowk left two people belonging to the Shia community dead. They were identified as Syed Iqrar Hussain (25) and Mohammad Ali (15). The firing also left 17 people injured, Dawn reported.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan said a handful of miscreants were trying to disturb the peaceful environment of the city, but strict action would be taken against them.

He appealed to the people to maintain peace and cooperate with the Government. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area for the next two weeks. (UNI)