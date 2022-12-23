Mentally Challenged Man Kills Three Persons, Injures Six Others In Anantnag

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 23: Three persons were killed and several others injured after being attacked by a mentally challenged person in Aishmuqam area of Anantnag district on Friday.

Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Pahalgam, said that three persons including a mother have been killed by a mentally challenged person, who went on a rampage today morning in Ashmuqam area.

The mentally challenged man Javed Hassan Rather attacked several persons including his parents in Aishmuqam area today morning.

He said that six more persons were injured during the incident.

The mentally challenged person first attacked his family members in which his parents were injured and later came out and attacked several people outside.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Khadim, his mother Hafiza Bagum and Mohammad Ameen Shah—all residents of Ashmuqam.

Moreover, the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

SDM further that the accused has been taken into the custody. (KNO)