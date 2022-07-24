4 killed, 4 injured in mishap in J&K’s Ramban

Jammu, July 24: At least four persons of a marriage party were killed and 4 injured when an SUV ferrying them plunged into a nullah near Ramsoo in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Police said that the vehicle with eight passengers, carrying a marriage party, this afternoon was on way from Neel to Shagan when it skidded off the road and fell into a nullah in Ramsoo area.

Police added that two persons died on the spot and six others were shifted to Anantnag hospital where two more succumbed to their injuries, taking toll to four.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Ahmed, Zahida Begum, Haza Begum and Abdul Rasheed. (Agencies)