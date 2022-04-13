2 JKAS officers transferred in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 13: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered transfers and postings of two JKAS officers in the interest of administration.

According to an order, Shabnam Kamili, JKAS, Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Department of Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare.

Rachna Sharma, JKAS, Secretary in the Cooperatives Department, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K.