2 IEDs diffused in J&K’s Kulgam

Kulgam, Nov 26: Security forces on Saturday detected and diffused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

The IEDs — one was a timer device and the other a sticky bomb — were detected in Frisal Yaripora area of the South Kashmir district, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and further searches underway, they said. (Agencies)