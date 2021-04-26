2 Hizb militants arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 26: Security forces today busted a militant hideout in Manzgam forest area of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official said that security forces including Army’s 34 Rashtriya rifles, upon a specific tip-off, busted a militant hideout in Manzgam forest area of Kulgam.

“During the course of searches, the team recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the site. They include one LMG, one pika gun, two hand grenades, 47 rounds of AK-47, 34 rounds of INSAS, 5 cellphones, 4 cellphone chargers, 4 jackets, 3 books of Holy Quran, 3 pouches, as many blankets and a cutter,” the official added.

Police in Baramulla today arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Hizbul Mujahideen in Uri area. They have been identified as Liyaqat Ahmad Kakroo son of Showkat Ahmad of Nambla Uri and Akhtar Ahmad Mir son of Hafizullah Mir of Barmnate Boniyar. Two Chinese hand grenades were also recovered from their possession.

A case under Sections of Indian Arms Act and UA(P) Act Stands Registered against them in Police Station Boniyar and investigation set in motion.

Police said that the duo was active in trading, smuggling and arranging of arms and ammunition for the militant outfit.