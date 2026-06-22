2 drug-peddlers held with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 21: The police today arrested two drug-peddlers in separate operations in district Rajouri and recovered narcotic substances from their possession.

A police official said that in the first incident, a police party from City Police Post under the supervision of SHO Rajouri Inspector Imran Khan apprehended Mohd Rafi, son of Mohd Rafiq, resident of Jawahar Nagar, Rajouri near Bhela Colony. During his personal search nearly 2.20 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

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In this regard, a case FIR No. 319/2026 under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station, Rajouri.

In another incident, a police party from Salani held a motorcycle bearing registration No. JK11C-3256. During questioning the rider identified himself as Deepak Sharma, son of Yashpaul, resident of Muradpur Rajouri. On his personal search, nearly 3 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. In this regard a case FIR No. 320/2026 has been registered at Police Station Rajouri.

Both the accused persons have been arrested and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and network involved in the supply of narcotic substances.