2 die, 9 pregnant women among 77 test +ve in Kashmir

Leading pulmonologist tests +ve, 3 bureaucrats -ve

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 2: Nine pregnant women were among 77 persons including leading pulmonologist, who was at the forefront of fight against COVID-19, tested positive today in Kashmir, taking the total number of Corona positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2718 while two persons who died yesterday also tested positive here taking number of deaths in J&K to 33.

A 27-year-old man from Lolab area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara today became youngest victim of Coronavirus. He was admitted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar on June 1 with bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and died within an hour of admission. He tested positive for COVID-19 today.

A 55-year old woman, a resident of Khanpora Baramulla who died yesterday in Baramulla tested positive today. She had many ailments like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and others. The body of the woman was kept in mortuary and would be handed over to the family in consonance with the COIVD-19 protocol. She was the mother-in-law of a 55-year-old man who died of the COVID-19 last week.

With the latest fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 33. So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities of seven followed by Baramulla with six deaths, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, two each from Shopian, Budgam and one death each has been reported from Bandipora and Kupwara districts.

Srinagar reported 15 cases, Pulwama 14, Kulgam 11, Kupwara 10, Budgam eight, Baramulla and Shopian seven each and Bandipora five. Among the fresh cases, 14 include travelers.

The leading pulmonologist and Head of Department, Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar, today tested positive for the COVID-19.

The sample of the senior doctor, one of the top healthcare workers leading from the front in the fight against the Coronavirus, was taken yesterday afternoon and it tested positive late last night.

Three senior officers who were contacts of senior IAS officer who tested positive last week, tested negative for COVID-19 today.

Zubair Ahmed, Secretary Tourism & Culture, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director I&C Kashmir and Tufail Matto, VC LAWDA tested negative for COVID-19 after their samples were collected yesterday.

These officers were quarantined after an IAS officer was tested positive for COVID-19. Zubair has been at the helm of evacuating thousands of stranded people from Jammu and Kashmir in different States and Union Territories

Dr Salim Khan, Nodal Officer for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Srinagar, told Excelsior that 500 samples were processed today at CD hospital laboratory and 52 tested positive including pregnant women. He, however, said that eight samples were taken from already Corona positive case and there were only 44 fresh cases.

These fresh cases include 45 year old woman from Tral, 35 year old pregnant lady from Bun Mohalla Tral, 42 year old pregnant from Parigam Pulwama, 20 year old woman from Arihal Pulwama suffering from acute appendicitis, 35 year old pregnant lady from Tral, 41 year old pregnant lady from Kahlil Tral, 55 year old man from Nebrapora Bandipora, 25 year old pregnant lady from Khahgund Qazigund, 29 year old pregnant lady from Neepora Qazigund, 31 year old pregnant lady from Kilam Qazigund, 28 year old pregnant lady from Srimarg Qazigund, 40 year old man from Turk Batpora, 29 year old man from Chandilora, 31 year old man from Ratnipora Baramulla, 3 women and one man from Forest Training institute Bandipora, 26 year old pregnant lady from Hamray Pattan, 15 and 40 year old girl and woman from Kanchloo Kund, 35 year old man from Chaterpora, 28, 29 and 33 old pregnant women from Srimarg, Akhran and Furrah, 28 year old pregnant lady from Fatro Bamidal area of Qazigund, 22, 24, 25 and 25 year old women from Lone Hari, Kralpora and Warsun area of Kupwara, 8 police men 1 year old girl and 37 year old woman from Manigah and Hyhama respectively, 26 year old man from Batpora, 37 year old male from Jammu, 29 year old woman from Uzranpathri Pulwama, 30 year old woman from Awantipora, 50 year old man from Malikpora Pulwama, 24 year old two men from Khallen Pulwama, 30 year old woman from Gongoo Pulwama, woman from Naibasti Tral, 40 year old man from Hanjipora Akhran Kulgam, man from Zakura Srinagar from CDH staff member and 27 year old man from Lolab Kupwara who died a day before.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan told Excelsior that 860 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 22 tested positive. Among them, 14 are from Srinagar, three from Shopian, two from Baramulla-22-year-old woman from Sedo Sopore and 21-year-old from Kahitangan- while one each was from Pulwama, 22-year-old man from Hatwara, 12 year old from Manigah Kupwara and 5-year-old woman from Beeru in district Budgam.

The Srinagar cases include 47-year-old man from Lal Bazar, 46-year-old from Bota Kadal, seven from Safa Kadal- 13-year-old girl, three women, two of them 42-year-old and 52-year-old besides 2-year-old boy, 47-year-old and 52-year-old men. The other cases from Srinagar include 47-year-old man from Mulfaq Hazratbal, 72-year-old man from Baghwanpora, 29-year-old man from Alamgari Bazar, 76-year-old man from Parraypora and 29-year-old woman from Bemina.

The three cases from Shopian include 37-year-old, 22-year-old and 60-year-old women from Ramnagri.

Principal SKIMS Bemina Dr Riyaz Untoo, told Excelsior that out of the samples processed at the hospital’s diagnostic laboratory six tested positive. They include three men aged 39, 40 and 25 years-two from Magam and one from Chadoora. The three other cases include three women aged 65, 23 and 32 years- one from Hyderpora Srinagar and two from Magam Budgam.

Officials said till date 185119 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 43635 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by Government, 43 in Hospital Quarantine, 1732 in hospital isolation and 50220 under home surveillance. Besides, 89456 persons have completed their surveillance period.