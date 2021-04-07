2 dead, 2 injured as tanker fells into gorge at Judda Reasi

REASI: In a horrific late night accident in Judda, Reasi, a tanker fell into a deep gorge leaving two dead and seriously injuring two people.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital Reasi from where one injured was referred to GMC Jammu. As per the information, a tanker bearing registration no JK02AB- 9882 which was on its way from Reasi to Dugga when reached at Karka (Judda) fell into a deep gorge resulting into on spot death of two persons.

Two persons namely Mohinder Pal aged 26 years S/o notknown R/o Gabbar Tehsil Bhomag and Dhayan Singh S/o Kaku Ram age 21 years R/o Lamsora No 2 Teh. Arnas died on spot while two others namely Tariq S/o Bashir Ahmed R/o Dharote and Surjeet Singh S/o Paras Ram R/o Dharote got seriously injured and shifted to DH Reasi for treatment. Surjeet Singh was later on referred to GMC Jammu for advance treatment. A case in this regard was registered at PS Arnas.