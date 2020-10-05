2 CRPF personnel killed, 3 injured in militant attack in Srinagar

SRINAGAR:Two motorcycle-borne Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants opened indiscriminate fire on a security forces party in Nowgam area of the city here on Monday, killing two CRPF personnel and injuring three others, police said.

The injured include an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

Militants fired upon a security forces party near Kandizal Bridge in Nowgam, Srinagar this afternoon, a police official said.

He said five CRPF personnel, including an ASI, were injured in the firing.

The injured personnel were taken to the Army’s 92 base hospital, where the doctors declared two of them — Constables Shalinder Pratap Singh and Devndra Kumar Tripathi — brought dead, the official said. (AGENCIES)