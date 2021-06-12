2 cops, 2 civilians martyred in Sopore attack

SHO Sopore shifted, attack widely condemned

*Militancy declining, says DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, June 12: Two police men and an equal number of civilians were martyred in a militant attack on a police party at main chowk of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district while a police officer among four others were injured in the attack.

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, told Excelsior that militants targeted a police party at main Chowk Sopore when they were enforcing Corona curfew in the area by firing at them indiscriminately.

The injured were first shifted to Sub-District Hospital Sopore where from one policeman was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for treatment. The two policeman and two civilians were brought to hospital with multiple bullet injuries and they later succumbed.

The martyred policemen were identified as Constable Waseem Ahmed son of Muhamamd Saqiq Bhat of Narbal, Srinagar and constable Showkat Ahmed son of Abdul Gani, resident of Goripora, Beerwah Budgam. The martyred civilians were identified as Bashir Ahmed Khan son of Ghulam Hassan of Mohalla Taliyan, Sopore and Showkat Ahmed Shalla son of Ghulam Qadir of Shalimar Colony Sopore.

Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar and SPO Danish Ahmed were also injured in the attack. The injured civilian has been identified as Nayeem Ahmed Khan son of Muhammad Maqbool, a resident of Maharajpora, Sopore, who has been referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar where his condition is stated to be critical. He has received bullet injury in his thigh and abdomen. Police, however, said that four civilians sustained injuries of which two succumbed. The identity of second injured civilian couldn’t be ascertained.

A pall of gloom descended on Sopore, Srinagar and Beerwah localities when bodies of four-two cops and two civilians reached their respective homes. The bodies of two martyred cops were first taken to District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar where police paid rich tributes to them.

The IGP said that a massive operation has been launched against the Lashkar-e-Toiba militants who were responsible for the attack. He identified the two militants as Fayaz War and Mudasir Pandit, both locals. He said that both the militants will be neutralised soon.

Kumar immediately rushed to Sopore where he discussed security situation with Sector commander of the Army, DIG North Kashmir and top brass of the CRPF.

In the meantime, the SHO Sopore has been shifted and Khalid Fayaz who earlier served in SOG in Sopore was posted as new SHO Sopore.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh paid floral tributes to the martyred cops at DPL Srinagar. Talking to the reporters on the sidelines of wreath laying ceremony of two cops here, Dilbag, said that LeT outfit was involved in this attack and they have identified the attackers.

Singh said that to enforce COVID appropriate behaviour in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a party from Sopore police station under the charge of sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar was deployed in the chowk when the attack took place.

He said that the firing was retaliated by the police party during which some personnel were injured and civilians who had set up their fruit and vegetables stalls nearby also got injured.

He said they were looking into all the angles of the attack and forces have also launched a follow-up operation in the area and the perpetrators of the crime will be soon brought to justice.

Replying to a query, Singh said that militancy was declining and control of the security forces in all the areas was very good while operations were also being carried out. “However, due to COVID-19 there has been a decline in anti-militancy operations but the security forces still have an upper hand and we are launching operation in all the areas as well,” he said.

He said that under these circumstances these incidents happen and all those who are involved in these attacks will be not be spared at any cost.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief and anguish over the killing of two cops and three civilians in Sopore.

“The terrible news coming from Baramulla about the killing of two Cops and three civilians is heart wrenching. I mince no words in my condemnation of the outrageous bloodshed. The violence in all its forms and manifestations constitutes the most serious threat to the dignity of human life and universal peace. I express my deepest sympathies with the families of the victims and pray for peace to the ones who lost their lives in the reprehensible act,” he said.

President of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killings and said that guns cannot solve the issue of Kashmir. She said only dialogue can resolve the issues.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly condemned the Sopore militant attack, describing it as cowardice and mindless.

The party also expressed anguish over the loss of precious lives and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of martyred cops and civilians.

Condemning the Sopore attack, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said violence in any form is not in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Such incidents leave a question before everybody that for how long the blood of people will continue to flow in Kashmir? Violence and killings can never be a solution to any problem. Violence in any form is highly condemnable and must come to an immediate end,” Tarigami said.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he urged the authorities to ensure that proper treatment is made available to the injured persons in the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) condemned Sopore violence and loss of precious human lives, terming such an action ruthlessly detrimental for peace and tranquility for Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said that the vicious cycle of violence has pushed Kashmir to the precipice of a disaster and has been for decades wreaking havoc on people’s lives, orphaning children, maiming innocents and making peace alien to this land.