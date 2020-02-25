2 civilians injured in Pak shelling along LoC in Poonch

JAMMU: Two civilians were injured when Pakistan Army shelled forward posts and civilians areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The shelling and firing has triggered panic in border areas in the district, they said.

Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and fired from small arms targeting Kirni, Qasba and Shahpura areas along the LoC, the officials said, adding two civilians suffered injuries due to splinters. (AGENCIES)