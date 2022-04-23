2 ARTOs ‘Attached’, KAS Officer Relieved From Transport Department

Srinagar, April 23 : Government has attached two ARTO and relieved a KAS officer from transport department in the interest of administration. According to an order by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, Mubashir Jan, I/c ARTO BOI, Kashmir, has been transferred and attached in the office of Transport Commissioner, J&K at Srinagar, till further orders.

Jamshed Rasool, I/c ARTO Baramulla, has been transferred and attached in the office of Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, till further orders.

Shoab (Suhayb) Ahmad Wani, Jr. KAS, ARTO Pulwama, has been relieved from the Transport Department and has been asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting, according to the order, a copy of which is with. Muzzam Ali, Jr. KAS, ARTO Shopian, has been asked to hold the charge of ARTO Pulwama, in addition to his duties, till further orders. Also, Anis Ahmad Wani, Jr. KAS, ARTO Kupwara, has been asked to hold the charge of ARTO Baramulla, in addition to his duties, till further orders.