1948 Pak War heroes remembered on ‘Rajouri Day’ in J&K

JAMMU, Apr 13: People here joined the Army in celebration of the ‘Rajouri Day’ on Wednesday to commemorate the soldiers who died during liberation of the border town from Pakistan in 1948.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh accompanied by GOC Ace of Spades Division Maj Gen Rajeev Puri led the administrative officials and the people of Rajouri to pay tributes to the soldiers, a defence spokesman said.

Besides Singh and Puri, several other army officials joined in the celebrations.

In the early 1947, the Pakistani Intruders captured the vital town of Rajouri which was liberated by the troops of 1 Kumaon backed by tanks of Central India Horse (CIH) and 5 and 30 Mountain Batteries on April 13, 1948, a day after advancing from Chingus (Rajouri).

The locals of Rajouri too contributed their bit in the liberation of the town.

Among those commemorated on the day was 2nd Lt R R Rane of 37 assault field-company, who was instrumental in clearing the road from Naushera to Rajouri

Army organised several other events in the run up to the day starting April 7, including a 1,000-km bike rally, a mini marathon, a kite festival, and a few more, the spokesman said.

The homage was followed by a performance by the Army symphony, police, and BSF bands, which kept the audience captivated, the spokesman said.

The day’s events also included display of martial arts and equipment, an equestrian show, a para-motor show, and a military dog show. “This historic event will be etched in the memories of the natives of Rajouri forever,” the spokesman said. (PTI)