1891 test +ve in Kashmir, 20 die

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, May 25: Kashmir reported 1891 fresh cases of COVID-19 today and 20 people succumbed to the infection taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 3662.

Those who died include a 70-year-old man from Batamaloo Srinagar, a 75-year-old man from Arampora Khansahib Budgam, a 63-year-old woman from Tral in Pulwama, a 90-year-old man from Natipora in Srinagar, a 75-year-old man from Larkipora Anantnag, a 70-year-old man from Sangam, a 75-year-old man from Behbagh Pulwama and a 75-year-old man died from Baramulla.

Those who tested positive include 487 from Srinagar, 220 Baramulla, 266 Budgam, 169 Pulwama, 91 Kupwara, 223 from Anantnag, 85 from Bandipora, 97 Ganderbal, 109 Kulgam and 72 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 62,955 positive cases including 745 deaths and 56,410 recoveries are from Srinagar, 19,309 including 244 deaths and 17,005 recoveries are from Baramulla, 19,161 including 14,792 recoveries and 169 deaths are from Budgam, 12,177 including 9,843 recoveries and 157 deaths are from Pulwama, 10,978 including 135 deaths and 8,994 recoveries are from Kupwara, 13,503 including 9,439 recoveries and 153 deaths are from Anantnag, 8,042 cases including 6,973 and 84 deaths are from Bandipora, 7,973 including 6,732 recoveries and 66 deaths are from Ganderbal, 9,268 including 6,839 recoveries and 90 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,067 including 3,881 recoveries and 54 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 169,299 including 140,908 recoveries and 1,897 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 45,630 including 26,892 from Kashmir division.

With 3,623 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 227,242 which is 82.38 percent of the total cases.

And the lockdown continued in Kashmir today to prevent the virus from spreading with police arresting 186 persons and realized fine to the tune of Rs 1,23,120 from norm violators.

Police and paramilitary troops were deployed in large numbers to enforce the lockdown restrictions. The barricades and concertina wires were erected at many places to prevent the public movement.

All the shops and business establishments barring emergency services, standalone shops remained closed throughout the day in Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir.

Police arrested 186 persons, lodged 98 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 1,23,120 from 946 people for violating the guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir.

Kashmir reports first confirmed case of black fungus

The suspected case of black fungus was today confirmed after the necessary investigations carried out by the doctors at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar’s ENT department.

The patient who had earlier recovered from the COVID-19 infection had reported to the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the Government Dental College (GDC), Srinagar on Sunday, but was not admitted.

It has been informed that the patient had recently recovered from the COVID-19 infection, had a history of uncontrolled diabetes and was on long-term steroids-which, as per doctors, made the patient a fine case of the ‘Mucormycosis.’

Excelsior has been informed that after reporting to GDC, Srinagar, the patient reported to GMC, Srinagar’s ENT Department where the patient’s biopsy-which is termed as a Gold Rule in such cases-was carried out to confirm the fungal infection.

However, today, the investigations carried out by the doctors at the ENT Department earlier revealed the presence of the infection in the patient’s palate area, prompting the doctors to take the immediate necessary measures.

As of now, the patient is under observation and is stated to be stable. The doctors are also trying to keep the patient’s sugar levels under control which can play an important role in treating the patient well.

Notably, the doctors have been asking people not to worry about the disease which has now been declared as an epidemic disease for the effective notification of the cases as well as their treatment. In this regard, the Centre also allocated the share of the drug Amphotericin-B to J&K for the treatment of the patients suffering from the infection.

The leading doctors of the Valley have stated the cases of Mucormycosis were earlier as well treated at the GDC, Srinagar while impressing on the need to avoid steroids and those suffering from diabetes making sure that their sugar levels remain under control.

Earlier, Jammu had a case of black fungus who later died at GMC, Jammu. The patient was also COVID-19 positive and had underlying health issues.