187 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir In 2022: Government

NEW DELHI: A total of 187 terrorists were killed and 111 counter-terror operations carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Rai said 125 terrorists initiated incidents and 117 encounters took place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022.

As many as 180 terrorists were killed and 95 counter-terror operations were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, he said, replying to a written question of BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi. Altogether 100 encounters and 129 terrorists initiated incidents were also reported in the Union Territory in 2021, he said. (Agencies)