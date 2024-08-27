183 candidates file nominations from 16 seats of South Kashmir

Mir, Iltija, Veeri, Sakeena, Para, Peerzada among main contenders

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 27: As many as 183 candidates have filed their nomination papers across 16 Assembly constituencies of four districts of Kashmir which are going to polling in the first phase of J&K Assembly election.

Today was the last day of filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Assembly Election scheduled to be held on September 18.

A total of 72 candidates have filed their nominations in Anantnag district, followed by 55 in Pulwama district, 28 in Shopian district and 28 in Kulgam district.

For the four constituencies in Pulwama district, 16 candidates have filed nomination from 32-Pampore including Justice Husnain Masoodi of NC and Zahoor Ahmad Mir of PDP; 13 candidates have filed nomination from 33-Tral including Channi Singh of the NC-Congress alliance, Mohammad Rafiq Naik of PDP, and Independent Dr Ghulam Nabi Bhat; 14 candidates have filed nomination from 34-Pulwama including Waheed Ur Rehman Para of PDP and Mohammad Khalil Bandh of NC; while 12 candidates have filed nomination from 35-Rajpora including Ghulam Mohiudin Mir of NC, Syed Bashir of PDP, and Ghulam Nabi Niloora of DPAP.

A total of 15 candidates have filed nomination from 36-Zainapora including Showkat Ganie of NC, Ghulam Mohiudin Wani of PDP, and Independents Aijaz Mir and jailed separatist leader Sarjan Barkati; while 13 candidates have filed nomination from 37-Shopian including Yawar Banday of PDP, Shabir Kullay as an Independent, and Sheikh Rafi of NC in Shopian district.

In Kulgam district, the D H Pora constituency has six candidates, including representatives from NC, PDP, Apni Party, and Janta Dal (United). The Kulgam constituency has 11 candidates, including four independents and representatives from various political parties such as the People’s Conference (PC), CPI(M), PDP, and others. In Devsar, several candidates have filed their nominations, including Independents and representatives from PDP, NC, Congress and Apni Party.

In the three constituencies in Kulgam district, 6 candidates have filed nomination from 38-DH Pora including Sakeena Itoo of NC,; 11 candidates have filed nomination from 39-Kulgam including MY Tarigami and ex-JeI member Sayar Ahmad ; while 11 candidates have filed nomination from 40-Devsar.

For the seven seats in Anantnag district, a total of 12 candidates have filed nomination from 41-Dooru including Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is backed by the National Conference-Congress alliance; 11 candidates have filed nomination from 42-Kokernag (ST); 14 candidates have filed nomination from 43-Anantnag West including Ab Majeed Bhat Larmi of NC and Abdul Gaffar Sofi of PDP; 13 candidates have filed nomination from 44-Anantnag including Mehboob Beigh of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peerzada Mohammad Syed of Congress; 3 candidates have filed nomination from 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara including Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri of NC, Iltija Mufti of PDP, and Sofi Yousuf of BJP; 13 candidates have filed nomination from 46-Shangus-Anantnag East including former Minister Ab Rahman Veeri of PDP and Riyaz Ahmad Khan of NC; while 6 candidates have filed nomination from 47-Pahalgam including Altaf Ahmad Kaloo of NC, Syed Shabir Siddiqui of PDP, and Rafi Mir of Apni Party.