180 IAS, 200 IPS officers directly appointed every year: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, August 4 : 180 IAS and 200 IPS officers are directly appointed every year through the Civil Service Examination.

Sharing this information in the Rajya Sabha today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister Incharge Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), informed that the annual intake of IAS officers to CIVil Service Exam (CSE) was increased to 180 in 2012. Similarly, intake of IPS officers through CSE was increased to 200 from CSE-2020.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, optimal intake of directly recruited (DR) IAS officers increased on the basis of the recommendations of Baswan Committee. The Committee had also recommended that any number above 180 would a) compromise quality; b) exceed the LBSNAA’s capacity and; c) lead to distortion in the career pyramid of IAS officers, particularly for senior posts in the Government of India.

The Minister stated that as on 01.01.2022, there are 1472 vacancies in IAS and 864 vacancies in IPS in various States. He added that occurrence and filing up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the Central Government to fill up the vacancies in the cadres. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts Civil Services Examination (CSE) for filling up vacancies on direct recruitment basis in the category of IAS & IPS every year.

The Minister also informed that to fill up vacancies in the Promotion Quota, Selection Committee Meetings are held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with the State Governments.

Pertinent to mention that the Department of Personnel & Training(DoPT) has been, from time to time, urging upon the different state governments to carry out a timely Cadre Review of the Services. This not only helps in filling up the vacant posts in IAS, IPS and other services but also helps in identifying possible new vacancies. Ever since the Modi government took over in 2014, it has been proactive in filling up the vacant posts.

The UPSC convenes meetings of Selection Committee from time to time and deliberates upon the induction of officers from State Provincial Services into the IAS depending upon the cadre and vacancy position in the respective States.