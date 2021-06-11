18 killed, 30 injured in road accident in Pak’s Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD [Pakistan]: At least 18 people were killed and over 30 injured in an accident of a passenger bus in Pakistan’s Balochistan province due to overspeeding.

Geo News reported that the accident occurred in the Khuzdar district when the bus was taking a sharp turn at high speed.

According to the paramilitary troops in the province, the victims have been shifted to a local hospital in Khuzdar and among the injured, six people are in critical condition.

The passenger bus was on its way to Khuzdar from Larkana district of Sindh province.

Earlier this week, a collision between two trains in Sindh province had caused the death of 62 people. (Agency)