17 tourists injured in road mishap at Kud

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 2: Seventeen tourists from Delhi were injured when a minibus, they were travelling in, was hit by an Oil Tanker on the National Highway at Suketar near Kud, here today.

According to the reports, the minibus bearing registration number JK20-1327 was on its way from Patnitop to Jammu when it collided head on with the Oil Tanker ( JK02CL-3205) at Suketar.

SDPO Chenani Ahmad Shaafi and SHO Kud Arun Koul rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to CHC Chenani where doctors referred them to District Hospital Udhampur. Two of the injured, identified as Anita Devi and Shubam Singh were referred to GMC Hospital Jammu in view of their serious condition. The injured persons were identified as Lakshmi Devi (25), daughter of Ram Bhagat, Anita Devi (56), wife of Ram Bhagat, Mamta (21) wife of Deepak Bhagat, Radika (47), wife of Davinder, Deepak (30) son of Ram Bhagat, Avinash (8) son of Deepak, Anu (28) wife of Bablu, Shubam Singh (32), Rajiv Singh (30) son of Shiv Dass, Ankur son of Arvind Kumar, Harsh (13) son of Parveen Kumar, Shristi (25) wife of Parveen Kumar and Sushant (17) son of Papu. Identity of four of the injured tourist was not yet ascertained.