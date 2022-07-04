16 vehicles seized, nearly 60 penalised for non-fixation of HSRPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, JULY 4: Continuing its drive, Traffic Police City Jammu seized 16 vehicles and penalised nearly 60 for non-fixation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs).

Dr Koshal Sharma, SSP Traffic Police City JAMMU had stressed upon the enforcement officers of traffic city Jammu to impose special and random traffic nakas in their respective areas and take stringent action under the provisions of new amended MV Act against the traffic violators.

SSP Traffic said that there are many instances that the accused in RTA cases could not be traced as their vehicles did not had HSRP number plates and further added that it is mandatory for vehicles to have high security registration plate (HSRP) under amended Motor Vehicle Act.

SSP Traffic especially focused on the challaning officers to ensure proper discipline, accountability and transparency in the traffic management system.

Dr Koshal Sharma further added that all the vehicle owners who have not till date got their vehicles fitted with HSRP are advised that they should take necessary steps for fixation of HSRP at the earliest. In case of failure, penalties under the MV Act will be imposed.