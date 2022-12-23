16 Army Personnel Killed As Truck Skids Down Slope In North Sikkim

NEW DELHI, Dec 23: In North Sikkim, 16 army personnel were killed on Friday, December 23, as an army truck slipped down the slope at Zema. The army vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route to Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while taking a sharp turn.

“A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss,” said a statement released by the Army. Four jawans have been airlifted for treatment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed sorrow and said he is “deeply pained” by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim.

“The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” the defence minister said in a tweet.

North Sikkim is a tough terrain to manoeuvre as these days the tracks around are covered with snow. Thangu is close to China border. The Himalayan mountain range ends and the plateau of Tibet begins.