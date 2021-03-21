158 More Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death Reported In Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU: Worrying trends continued unabated as far as surge in covid-19 cases is concerned in Jammu and Kashmir with 158 more infections reported while one more person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

They said, 27 of the cases were from Jammu Division and 131 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total case tally to 128547. Among the fresh cases include 34 travelers and one minor.

Giving district wise details of the cases, the officials told GNS that Srinagar recorded 88, Baramulla 19,

Budgam 14, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 1, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 22, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 0, Samba 3, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of SKIMS Soura and GMC Anantnag.

The SKIMS cases female (47) from Hanjuria, male (26) from Qazipora sgr, female (38) from Soura Sgr, male (30) from Buchpora Sgr, female (68) from Buchpora , female (24) from Buchpora, female (48) from Hyderpora Sgr, male (56) from 61Bn CRPF Shivpora Sgr, male (21) from 90Ft Sgr, male (62) from Awantabha Sgr, male (30) from Awantabha Sgr, female (58) from Lalbazar, female (30) from Gund Haknar Ganderbal, male (70) from Lalbazar, female (26) from Skims Sgr, female (28) from Shadipora Sgr, female (80) from Sehpora Ganderbal and male (65) from Tral.

One fatality from Kashmir Valley also took the fatality count in J&K to 1981—732 in Jammu and 1249 in Kashmir.

The GMC Anantnag cases include female (02) from PS Raiwatan, male (36) from MS C Vatto, two males (71, 33) and female (61) from Kralchek.

Moreover 58 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—11 from Jammu Division and 47 from Kashmir Valley. So far, they said, 125276 have recovered—51364 in Kashmir and 73912 in Jammu. There are 1290 active cases—279 in Jammu and 1011 in Kashmir.