15 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: Police in Sopore and Awantipora today seized several vehicles and equipment being used for illegal mining and transportation of minerals.

A Police spokesperson said that In Sopore, police seized 10 motorised pumps and other equipment used for illegal extraction of minerals, along with a tractor involved in transporting the extracted material.

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The seizures were made at different locations during intensified checking against illegal mining, and the seized equipment and vehicle have been taken into possession, the spokesperson said. "Necessary legal action has been initiated as per law," the spokesperson added.

In Awantipora, police seized four tractors and a tipper allegedly involved in illegal mining activities at different locations, the spokesperson said.

During routine patrolling, a police party from Police Post Aripal detected illegal mining at Pastuna and seized three tractors involved in the extraction of minerals, the spokesperson said. Police Station Awantipora separately seized a tractor and a tipper in the Awantipora area, he added.

Police said it would continue strict action against unauthorized extraction and transportation of minerals.