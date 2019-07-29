15 types of  Designer Blouses for Plain Sarees

If you are tired of wearing heavy sarees on a daily basis, make a change to plain sarees and pair them with beautiful blouses for a different look. You can get designer blouses that have a print with a similar colour to the saree or embroidered blouses with beautiful thread work. You can get creative with colour, print, floral, or lace blouse designs to spice up your plain saree attire.

A gorgeous designer blouse paired with a plain saree and beautiful jewellery to complement your look is all you need to look stylish. In today’s fashion, you can mix and match the contrasting colours to get a unique look.

There are a variety of designer blouses that you can choose to go with your saree for any occasion. Here are some designer blouses you can try.

Gold embroidery blouse with plain navy saree

This embroidered blouse has a deep and broad back neck design that is unique and stylish. You can pair this designer blouse with a plain navy saree and add a big accessory piece to give you an elegant look. You can wear this attire to a party or as evening wear.

Sleeveless blouse design with a plain saree

This sleeveless designer blouse has attractive golden embroidery done on the neck giving it a stylish look. You can pair a beautiful black designer blouse with a sea green plain saree that has a thin border of black and gold to give you a gorgeous look. You can wear this attire to an evening event or a special occasion.

A sheer blouse with a yellow chiffon saree

A sheer embroidered blouse with a boat neck paired with a plain saree is fashion statement attire that will make you stand out from the crowd. If you want to glam up your plain saree once in a while, this beautiful blouse is one way to go. It has an elegant look and it will accentuate your beauty.

Kutch work blouse with a plain blue saree

This colourful Kutch work blouse can be paired with a vibrant blue saree, chunky jewellery, and a clutch with no earrings to give you a diva look. Depending on how you pair the blouse, you can wear it to a wedding or even a baby shower party.

A sleeveless blouse with a plain half-and-half saree

Half-and-half pattu sarees are becoming very popular among India’s saree fashion trends. If you are looking for a traditional saree this is your best option. To keep the traditional theme going, you can pair it with a sleeveless Banarasi blouse to balance off the look.

A Brocade blouse with a yellow georgette saree

A Brocade or gold blouse can be worn with almost all colours but pairing it up with the same coloured saree will give you a vibrant look. To attain that chic look, go for the blouse with a tie-able closure instead of the common back and front opening.

Sequine blouse with a plain pink saree

Sequine blouses are beautiful and they can be worn with both traditional and contemporary sarees. You can pair a sequine blouse with a plain georgette or chiffon saree that you can get at stylecaret and accessorize with simple pearl studs and little makeup to give you that perfect look.



Top style printed blouse with a plain orange saree

The blouse has a unique and different design that you can wear with a plain orange saree to give you a completely different look. This blouse can also be worn as a top with jeans and still give you a trendy look.

Jacket neck blouse with a simple saree

The jacket neck blouse has become very popular nowadays. The neck design is a combination of a high neck and a jacket collar. Its long sleeves with a heavy border and the curved neck cut pattern near the shoulder gives this blouse style. Paired with a simple saree this blouse transforms this attire to give you a beautiful and elegant look.

V-neck blouse with plain Mul Mul saree

V-neck blouses are stylish with any outfit. You can pair a printed V-neck blouse with three-quarter hands and a mul mul saree with the appropriate accessories to go with the occasion. This fabulous attire can be worn to family gatherings or to the office.

A black net blouse with a plain chiffon saree

Pairing net blouses with chiffon sarees is a popular trend. However, only one of them should be of net fabric. A combination of the net blouse with transparent sleeves with a plain chiffon saree is an exciting look that makes you look chic and trendy.

A backless blouse with a plain black saree

A backless blouse is not to be worn by the faint hearted but if you’re adventurous and creative this is the blouse to wear. A zigzag tie-able blouse paired with a plain black saree is elegant and chic attire you can wear to a special occasion or if you want to stand out.

A boat neck blouse with a plain blue saree

A boat neck blouse with three-quarter sleeves is a classic design blouse that is still in fashion even today. You can pair this chic blouse with a plain blue saree and glam up the neckline by choosing a blouse with glasswork embroidery or Kundan to complete the look. You do not need to accessorize this attire any further.

A shirt style blouse with a linen saree

Nowadays, shirt styled blouses have become popular. You can even wear a crop top, a plain black t-shirt, etc., and pair it with a linen saree to complete the look. You can add a satin belt to style your look further.

A golden cold shoulder blouse with a designer saree

A heavily embroidered shoulder blouse with an illusion neckline paired with a party wear saree and accessorized with a clutch and big earrings is the perfect outfit to a party. Party wear gold sarees should be worn plain so as to balance off the glitter with the blouse.

Conclusion

There are many unique and elegant blouses you can wear with plain sarees and still look beautiful.

