15 officers transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: The Government today ordered transfer and postings of 15 officers.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu.

Jyoti Rani Slathia, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba was transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Jammu.

Anu Behl, Joint Director, Employment, Jammu was transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba.

Shagun Sharma, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu.

Ulfat Jabeen, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Srinagar, holding additional charge of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Srinagar was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Zeenat Ara, Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Handicrafts, J&K was transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Magray, Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir was transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Budgam.

Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik, Secretary, J&K State Social Welfare Board, holding additional charge of Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of OBC has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Handicrafts, J&K.

Mohammad Assadullah Rather, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab-Bungus-Drangyari was transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Baramulla, relieving Mohammad Ahsan Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla of the additional charge of the post.

Nighat Alam, Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir.

Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar was transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, relieving Tahir Aijaz, Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority of the additional charge of the post.

Shaheena Khan, Deputy Director, Libraries, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, Deputy Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department was transferred and posted as Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Kashrnir.

Malik Waseem Ahmad, Under Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

Bureeda Majid, District Social Welfare Officer, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K State Social Welfare Board, vice Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik. She shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of OBC, till further orders.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab-Bungus-Drangyari, till further orders.