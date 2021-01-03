15 dead in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

GHAZIABAD (UP) : Fifteen people were killed when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said.

The roof collapsed when over 25 people had taken shelter at the structure. Most of them were relatives of Ram Dhan, who was being cremated at that time.

Hours later, rescue workers were still going through the rubble to locate more victims, Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said. Several people are admitted at hospitals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths. (AGENCIES)