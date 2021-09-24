148 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death Reported In J&K

JAMMU, Sept 24: Jammu and Kashmir reported 148 new covid-19 cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

28 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 120 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total case count to 328738. There was one death due to the virus, from Kashmir, during the time, taking the fatality count to 4420—2172 in Jammu and 2248 in Kashmir. (Agencies)