Jammu and Kashmir records 144 new Covid cases, 1 death

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 144 new positive cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said 32 of the fresh cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 112 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 320256.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 65 cases, Baramulla 8, Budgam 7, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 9, Anantnag 10, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 7, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 7, Doda 4, Kathua 2, Samba 1, Kishtwar 6, Poonch 4, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Moreover, they said, 175 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—78 from Jammu Division and 97 from Kashmir. With this, 314282 people have recovered so far—118570 in Jammu and 195712 in Kashmir. The active cases are down to 1602—644 in Jammu and 958 in Kashmir.

Regarding the lone death, they said, it was reported from Jammu Division, taking the fatality count to 4372—2138 in Jammu division and 2234 in the Kashmir Valley.

No new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) has been reported today, they said. Till now 35 confirmed black fungus cases have been reported in J&K. (Agencies)