140 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in J&K

JAMMU, July 13: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 140 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 456291, while no fatality reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 96 were from the Jammu division and 44 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 769 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 450764, officials said.

109 Covid-19 patients recovered today, 62 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division, they said.