140 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported In J&K

JAMMU, August 3: Jammu and Kashmir reported 140 new covid-19 cases while three persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

70 of cases each were reported from Jammu Division and Kashmir Valley, taking the infection tally to 321865 in J&K, they said.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 21 cases, Baramulla 7, Budgam 5, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 15, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 2, Shopian 1, Jammu 11, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 19, Doda 15, Kathua 1, Samba 1, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 2, Ramban 5 and Reasi 12.

There were three fresh deaths due to the virus, all from Jammu division, they said. With these d fatalities, 4384 people have fallen victim to the pathogen in J&K—2147 in Jammu division and 2237 in Kashmir.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 35 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added. (Agencies)