140 cr Indians worried about safety of Hindus, other minorities in Bangladesh: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoped the situation in violence-hit Bangladesh would return to normal soon and said that 140 crore Indians were worried about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country.

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital, Modi said India is committed to peace and will remain a well-wisher of Bangladesh in its development journey.

Modi’s remarks came amid mounting concerns in New Delhi over widespread incidents of attacks on the minority Hindu community after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 following weeks of violent unrest.

“As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope the situation there will become normal soon,” Modi said.

The prime minister flagged concerns over the safety of minority communities in that country.

“Especially, the concern of 140 crore people of the country is that the safety and security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured.

India always wants the neighbouring country marches on the path of peace and prosperity,” he said.

The prime minister said India will remain a well-wisher in Bangladesh’s development journey, in what is being seen as an indication of New Delhi’s readiness to work with the new dispensation in Dhaka.

“We have a commitment to peace. In the coming days, we will remain a well-wisher of Bangladesh’s development journey as we believe in welfare of the humankind,” Modi said.

Days after Hasina fled to India, an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on August 8 along with 16 advisers.

Hasina, 76, who ruled Bangladesh with an iron fist for 15 years, resigned as prime minister following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.

The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

According to reports from Dhaka, nearly 500 people were killed in weeks of violent clashes before Hasina’s resignation.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said in Nagpur that Hindus living in Bangladesh were being subjected to violence for no reason and India has the responsibility to ensure they do not face any injustice and atrocities.

“We can see the situation now. A lot of violence is taking place in the neighbouring country and Hindus living there are facing the heat without any reason,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a statement in Parliament on August 6, said India is “deeply concerned” over the situation in Bangladesh, especially about the status of the minority communities.

“We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities,” he had said. PTI