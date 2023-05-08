14 Officials Suspended Over Unauthorised Absence In Kupwara

KUPWARA, MAY 8 : The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray today conducted surprise inspection of various Government offices to check the attendance of the officials including ACD Office, ACP Office, Executive Engineer REW, Tehsildar Office Kupwara, JKEDI, DE&CC and Prosecution Office.

During the surprise visit, the DC found 14 officials unauthorizedly absent from their duties and put them under suspension. These officials include 11 of Rural Development Department and 3 of Tehsildar Office Kupwara.

During the visit, the DC also enquired about the work done by the departments. He also stressed upon the officers and employees to remain punctual in their duties.

The DC also inspected the Record Room of Tehsil Office Kupwara during which he directed the concerned for disposing-off the old record as per the procedure so that proper space could be made available for upkeep of latest records.