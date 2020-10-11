14 houses gutted, 28 livestock dead in fire in Gurez

SRINAGAR : As many as 14 residential houses were gutted in a massive fire in the border town of Gurez in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.

A police official said that the fire broke out in a residential house at a village in Tulail valley in Gurez, which is surrounded by Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) from three sides.

He said fire tenders were rushed to douse off the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance. “Before the fire was brought under control, the fire spread to nearby structures,” he said, adding 14 residential houses were damaged in the incident.

He said 28 livestock were also killed in the incident. “No one was injured in the incident, ” he said, adding the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

“Police has registered a case and initiated investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire,” he added. (agencies)