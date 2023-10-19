14 AEEs shifted, posted in JSD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: The Government today issued orders of transfer and posting of 14 Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), Civil, in Jal Shakti Department while some of them were given additional charge.

I/C AEE, Vishal Thapa has been transferred from Irrigation Sub Division Thathi of Irrigation Div Udhampur to PHE Sub Div Ramban of PHE Division Ramban; I/C AEE Mir Mohd Wani has been shifted from Irrigation Sub Div Shopian to PHE Sub Div Watergam of PHE Division Baramulla.

I/C AEE, Anil Kumar, awaiting orders of posting after his return from UT of Ladakh, has been posted in Irrigation Sub Div Bishnah, under Irrigation Div-II Jammu against an available vacancy. I/C AEE Rohit Padha, presently posted in PHE Sub Div Chiralla in Doda, has been attached to the office of SE, Hyd Circle, Doda till further orders.

I/C AEE Fayaz Ahmed Rather has been shifted from PHE Sub Div Watergam of PHE Div Baramulla to SMC Srinagar vice Asma Ali Shah, who has been sent to Flood Control Sub Div Hajin of I&FC Div Hajin vice Umar Zahoor; Umar Zahoor Nehvi has been shifted from Flood Control SD Hajin to PHE City SD of Water Works Div Sgr vice Zubair Ahmed Naqash, who has now been shifted to Flood Spill Channel Sub Div Narbal.

I/C AEE Samiullah Naik, presently posted in Irrigation Sub Div Manul Zoura of Irri Div Shopian has been accorded additional charge of the post of Irri Sub Div Shopian; Sanjay Gupta presently posted in Irri Sub Div Udhampur of Irri Div Udhampur has been given addl charge of the post of Irri SD Thathi; Sudhir Singh, presently posted in PHE Sub Div Narwal Jammu of PHE City Div-II Jammu has been given addl charge of the post of PHE SD Gandhinagar; Manmohan Gupta, posted in Tawi Canal Construction Sub Div-I Jammu has been accorded addl charge of the post of Tawi Canal Constt Sub Div-I Jammu; Chetan Verma posted in Tubewell Irrigation Sub Div Jammu has been given addl charge of the post of PHE SD Kunjwani while I/C AEE Akhilesh, presently posted in PHE Sub Div Doda West has been given addl charge of the post of PHE Sub Div Chiralla of PHE Div Doda, till further orders.