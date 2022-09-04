14.5 pc increase in school enrolment in J&K during 2021-22: LG

Committed to education with value system

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 4: As a part of the National Education Policy, a new enrolment drive to bring the children to schools under ‘Aao School Chalein Campaign’ witnessed 14.5% increase in the enrolment in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said today.

“1,65,000 students have been enrolled in various schools of J&K UT. Under the unique initiative of the School Education Department, TALAASH Survey was launched. Through this initiative 20 Lakh children have been surveyed and out of which, 93,508 students have been found out of schools or never enrolled. Mainstreaming of out-of-school children has been initiated in the appropriate age schools. We are committed to provide education with a value system to all meritorious students,” the Lt Governor said.

He said that the focus is also laid on vulnerable segments for enrolment of students in pre-primary classes and primary classes which includes nomadic children, children of far-flung areas, girls and SC & ST categories. He said at least 100 best teachers, lecturers of J&K UT are being sent outside UT for training this year, who shall act as master trainers, mentor teachers, and will work to improve the cognitive skill of the mapped children.

“For capacity building of teachers, a student mentorship programme, Student & Teacher Engagement for Educational Reinforcement (STEER) has been launched in the UT which focuses on student performance in academics and to strengthen the learning outcome. As a Unique Initiative, Matri Bhojan Yojana has been implemented in UT, whereunder mothers are visiting the schools to ensure quality of cooked meal. MoU has been signed with Akshaya Patra for Community Kitchen in Jammu & Samba and it will be replicated in other districts too,” he added.

70,000 students enrolled in 714 Government schools are being imparted vocational education in 14 different trades. 803 vocational labs have been established and 1122 more labs and 1352 smart class rooms are being established during the current financial year. A revolutionary step has been taken to establish 127 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) and 1420 Computer Aided Learning (CAL) Centres. 500 additional Atal Tinkering Labs to be established this year to translate commitment into action.

“An MoU has been signed with HCL TechBee, for providing skill training to the class 12th pass out students in the UT. Our effort is to instill creativity, inquisitiveness, scientific temper, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students as per the recommendation of National Education Policy,” Sinha observed.

He said the quality education is being ensured in every school through various reforms and the dream of universal education is being realized through community participation.

“It is not about only going to any school but a good school. In order to achieve this goal, quality education is being ensured across the schools in UT and it is one of the paramount goals for us. The Government is also determined for effective implementation of other interventions,” the Lt Governor further added.

Emphasis is given on building cognitive abilities of students, better learning transactions using toy based learning, experiential and competency based learning. Under “Each One Teach One” campaign, primary and upper primary students are teaching their neo-literate family members so that they could become literates and a module and material has already been developed and distributed by Samagra Shiksha among the beneficiaries.