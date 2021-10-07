134 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jamm and Kashmir

JAMMU, Oct 7: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 134 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 3,30,252, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,426, they said.

Of the 134 fresh cases, 59 were reported from the Jammu division and 75 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

At 43, Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases, followed by 35 in Poonch.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,090. So far, 3,24,736 people have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There are 46 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said. (Agencies)