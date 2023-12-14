13 MPs suspended from LS: Pralhad Joshi clarifies

NEW DELHI, Dec 14: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday clarified that 13 MPs in the Lok Sabha have been suspended for the remainder period of the ongoing winter session instead of 14 MPs, for creating massive uproar in the house over the Parliament security breach.

It was earlier reported that 14 MPs were suspended from the lower house over disrupting the proceedings.

The Lok Sabha withdrew the suspension of DMK MP S R Parthiban from the Lok Sabha as he was not present in the House and his name was included with those to be suspended by “mistake”.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Pralhad Joshi said, “The decision of the Speaker was violated, following which 13 MPs have been suspended. One MP who was not here was also suspended. Later, it came to my notice that it was a case of mistaken identity and we dropped that name.”

Joshi said “After moving to the new Parliament building, the Business Advisory Committee meeting was held and the Speaker proposed that placards will not be allowed, which was unanimously accepted”.

Now, the total number of MPs suspended for the remainder period of the winter session of Parliament stands at 14– 13 from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha. (UNI)